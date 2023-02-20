An uninsured and disqualified driver has been charged over the death of a man after a car crash in Sedgley near Dudley.

Grant Merridith-Trafford, aged 30, will appear before Birmingham Magistrates' Court today (20 February) accused of causing death by dangerous driving.

He is charged with eight driving offences including causing death by dangerous driving, causing death by driving a vehicle unlicensed and uninsured, causing death by driving whilst disqualified and causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

Police confirmed the charges relate to a collision on January 26, at around 8.30pm on Tipton Road near Dudley - where a 64-year-old man died and the wife of the man was also injured.

A 32-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender and is currently on police bail.

Detective Sergeant Paul Hughes, of West Midlands Police, said: "We have now charged a man with a number of driving offences linked to the fatal collision and a woman who was arrested has been placed on police bail as we continue to investigate.

"The charges are a significant step forward but the investigation is far from over.

"I am aware of the impact this case has had not only on the family involved but also the wider community.

"I would like to thank everyone who has contacted and supported us. Every piece of information has been useful and we would not be in this position without that information.

"I would reiterate that the investigation is not over and would ask that anyone with further information continues to contact us. I would also again like to thank the family who have demonstrated patience and control during these devastating times."