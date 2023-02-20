A vigil has been held for a teenage footballer, who was one of 12 boys rescued from a cave in Thailand in 2018.

Duangphet Phromthep, known as Dom, died last week in hospital, his school Brooke House College in Market Harborough confirmed on Wednesday.

He was found unconscious in his dormitory in Leicestershire on 12 February and died in hospital two days later.

Dom was captain of the Wild Boars football team, which became trapped in the Tham Luang cave system in Chiang Rai, Thailand, in June 2018, catching the world's attention.

In a statement on Wednesday 15 February, Ian Smith, principal at the college, said: "Brooke House College is devastated to confirm the passing of our student, Duangphet Phromthep, known as Dom, yesterday in hospital.

"This event has left our college community deeply saddened and shaken.

"We unite in grief with all of Dom’s family, friends, former teammates and those involved in all parts of his life, as well as everyone affected in any way by this loss in Thailand and throughout the college’s global family.

"The college is liaising with statutory authorities and the Royal Thai Embassy in London, and dedicating all resources to assist our student body, as they as young people process Dom’s passing.

"Beyond that, we are unable to comment further at this time and would ask for privacy and compassion as we continue to support the students in our care at this time, drawing on the kindness and assistance of the Market Harborough community."

Buddhist monks conducted the prayers each evening at monastery Wat Mahathat, in Burton-on-Trent.

What happened in the Thailand cave rescue in 2018?

The Wild Boars, or Moo Pa in Thai, became trapped in the caves in 2018 after a sudden storm caused flooding which blocked the exit.

The story of the dozen boys and their football coach who got trapped in the cave and risked being drowned by rising floodwaters gripped the world in anticipation for their survival.

The boys, then aged between 11 and 16, and their coach, then aged 25, spent nine days in darkness without food before being found by an international search and rescue effort involving around 10,000 people.

Duangphet turned 13 while he was trapped in the cave, with the group spending 18 days inside the caves before being rescued.

The only way of extracting the children involved injecting them with ketamine, putting diving gear on them and escorting them underwater for two and a half hours.

In a statement last week, a Leicestershire Police spokesperson said: “Shortly before 1pm on Sunday, police were called to a boarding school in Leicester Road, Market Harborough by the East Midlands Ambulance Service.

"The call concerned the welfare of a pupil. The pupil – a 17-year-old boy – was taken to hospital. He has since died.

"The boy’s death is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner."

The British diving hobbyists who found lost Thai cave boys. Credit: PA

Expert British cave divers John Volanthen and Rick Stanton led the rescue effort and told ITV News about the mammoth effort.

Mr Stanton said at the time: "You really couldn't see your hand there so we were doing it by feel or dead reckoning and judgement.

"Not knowing what you're going to encounter, whether that's children's bodies, that definitely added pressure."

Mr Volanthen said: "That responsibility of taking a child where if anything had happened to the mask that was keeping their face dry then the child would have unquestionably have drowned."

The operation was considered extremely dangerous at the time and a Thai Navy SEAL died while diving in the cave.

