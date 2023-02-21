A Derbyshire councillor has been fined after flashing five schoolgirls while on a stag night.

Derby Crown Court heard how Paul Shelton, of Ilkeston, had drunk so much alcohol he didn't remember what he'd done until he was shown the CCTV after being arrested by Derbyshire Police.

At the time, Shelton's victims thought he was dressed in drag as it was Pride Week, which celebrates the LGBTQ+ community.

But as they applauded him for wearing a sparkly dress and a blonde wig, the 54-year-old pulled down his trousers and flashed them.

Fining the 54-year-old defendant £500, Judge Shaun Smith KC said: "Stand up please. I don't even think in your wildest dreams you thought you would end up in Crown Court."I am sure you are a thoroughly decent, hard-working man and therefore you are being ridiculously stupid when drinking.

"It has lost you your reputation, your good character and I cannot imagine the shame you must feel about it.

"I am sure you are completely shameful about what you have done."

Gurdial Singh, prosecuting, said the offence took place at around 7pm on 23 July last year, in West Bars, in the middle of Chesterfield town centre.

He said: "Five school friends were out sat on some steps by the Town Hall and spotted this defendant dressed in a sparkly dress and a blonde wig.

"He was with some friends and this was during Pride Week and they thought he was dressed the way he was because of that, as opposed to a stag do.

"He was laughing and pulled his shirt up and he showed his chest and then pulled his trousers down exposing himself.

"He could not even remember it. He was arrested and interviewed and there is CCTV of him. It is boorish behaviour and not sexual behaviour.

"He said he was very drunk and when it was put to him he said he did not remember it."

Shelton, of Shardlow, initially pleaded not guilty to a more serious charge of indecent exposure when he first appeared at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates' Court and elected to have his case sent to the higher court.

There, he pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of committing an act outraging public decency.

He has no previous convictions.

Lucy Jones, his barrister, said she had little to say in mitigation after Judge Smith indicated he would only be imposing a financial penalty on her client.

Asked by Judge Smith how much he earned she replied "£50,000 to £60,000" to which he replied: "It's going to be an expensive night out (for him)."

ITV News Central has contacted Shelton, a former Conservative councillor who is now an independent for the Shipley View ward on Erewash Borough Council, but he has not responded.