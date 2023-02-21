Three men and a teenager have been arrested after reports that shots were fired in a car park in Birmingham.

West Midlands Police said officers attended the scene on Maypole Lane just before 3pm yesterday (Monday), and following initial investigations, armed officers stopped a vehicle in Peterbrook Road shortly before 5pm. A small quantity of drugs and a knife were located in the vehicle and two men were detained.

Shortly before 7pm a second vehicle was stopped in Stratford Road and two more men were arrested - drugs were also recovered.

Both vehicles have been seized while officers continue to investigate the incident.

Four men, aged 16, 22, 33 and 36, were arrested and remain in police custody for further questioning.

The force said: "We understand that such incidents are concerning and our neighbourhood teams are carrying out extra patrols to offer reassurance to residents and those visiting the area.

"Officers have also been speaking to witnesses and we're trawling CCTV from around the area as enquiries continue.

"Investigators are asking anyone who we've not yet spoken with, or has dashcam footage from around the time of the incident, to get in touch."

Witnesses are asked to come forward by calling 101, quoting investigation number 20/198395/23.