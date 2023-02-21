A teenager has sustained life-threatening injuries in an e-scooter crash in Birmingham.

It happened in Balsall Heath, where a car and scooter collided at the junction of Stoney Lane and Taunton Road at around 5.30am yesterday morning (20th February).

The driver of the car didn't need medical treatment and was spoken to by police officers at the scene, while a 16 year-old boy was taken to the city's Queen Elizabeth Hospital.

Two ambulances, a paramedic officer and a MERIT trauma doctor and critical care paramedic attended the scene.

Credit: ITV News Central

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokeswoman said: "Crews arrived to find the rider of the electric scooter, a teenage boy, with life threatening injuries.

"Ambulance staff administered advanced life support and advanced trauma care to him at the scene.

"He was conveyed to Queen Elizabeth Hospital with continued treatment from ambulance staff en route."

The ambulance service adds: "The driver of the car did not require treatment."

The road had to be temporarily closed as officers carried out their investigation into the collision.

West Midlands Police is appealing for any witnesses to come forward, calling 101 quoting log 411 of 20 February.