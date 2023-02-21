Worcester is to host its first Hot Air Balloon Festival this spring.

The festival will take place at Worcester Racecourse between Friday 12th May and Saturday 13th May.

The event will take place from 16.00-23.00 on the Friday, and 12.00-23.00 on the Saturday.

Hot air balloon in the sky. Credit: PA Images

As well as balloons in the skies, organisers Show Time Events Limited said they'll lay on: craft marquee and trade stalls, a funfair, a circus workshop, street food, bars, balloon night glow, live arena entertainment - and a fireworks finale.

Though they do urge people to "remember when booking that the hot air balloons are weather dependent and will only fly or inflate in good weather."

Tickets are already on sale.