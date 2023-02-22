Three men have been found guilty of murdering another man in front of his family in an unprovoked attack in his garden in Herefordshire.

Carl Dyche, who was 51 years old, was attacked at his home in Kingston on 2 December, 2021.

On the night of the attack, the men climbed over the back gate into Mr Dyche's garden where they attacked him with repeated blows.

The attack was so harrowing Mr Dyche’s wife and son attempted to intervene.

Mr Dyche died three days later in hospital, as a result of his injuries.

Today, three men - Ajay Price, 21, of High Street in Kington, Luke Bellis, 30, also of High Street and John Lock, 35, of Greenfields, Kington - were found guilty of murder by a jury at Worcester Crown Court.

Today, three men were found guilty of murder by a jury at Worcester Crown Court. Credit: West Mercia Police

Detective Inspector Chris Percival, who led the police investigation into Mr Dyche’s murder, said: “This was an intensive and distressing investigation. Carl Dyche was senselessly beaten in a brutal and unmotivated attack in front of his wife and young step son.

"Both provided evidence to help reach a guilty verdict, an incredibly difficult task for grieving families, especially those who witnessed this harrowing event in person.

“This has understandably been an incredibly difficult time for Carl’s family and close friends and I would like to continue to extend my condolences to them.

"While today’s verdict will not bring Carl back, I hope the verdict allows his family to finally begin the grieving process.”

