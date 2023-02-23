A 17-year-old has been arrested on suspicion of murder following the death of a 79-year-old man.

Police attended to a house in Queens Park Way, Leicester, yesterday afternoon, after East Midlands Ambulance Service were called to the property after reports that a man had been stabbed.

Sadly the man was pronounced dead at the scene once paramedics attended.

A murder probe was launched by police and three people remain in custody.

A 44-year-old woman and a 36-year-old man have also been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder.

Officers remain in the area carrying out house-to-house visits, reviewing CCTV footage and analysing potential forensic evidence.

Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Inspector David Greenhalgh from the East Midlands Special Operations Unit, said: “A 79-year-old man has lost his life and we are fully committed to establishing the full circumstances as to how this has happened and who is responsible.

“We have a dedicated team working on the investigation and full support is being provided to the victim’s family.

“Three people currently remain in custody being questioned in connection with the incident.

“As part of our enquiries, we do need your help. Please think back to if you were in the area of Queens Park Way yesterday afternoon and evening.

"Did you see or hear anything which caused you concern? Or do you have any CCTV, doorbell video footage or dashcam footage which could help our enquiries?

"If you have any information, no matter how insignificant it may seem, please get in touch with us.

“There will understandably be a concern in the community today following this incident.

"We have a number of officers in the area who will be speaking with people, carrying out enquiries and offering reassurance.

"Please do speak with them regarding your concerns and any information which you may have.”

