Diving experts have been seen looking in a 50ft deep quarry lake as the search to find a missing teenager from Warwickshire enters its fourth day.

Toby Burwell, 17, was reported missing from his home in Newbold-on-Avon, Rugby, on Monday morning (Feb 20).

One element of the search has been centred around Newbold Quarry Park, where diving experts were called in to search the water.

Specialists have also been searching from the surface using a raft and high-tech equipment. The quarry remains cordoned off.

On land, detectives and officers have been carrying out door-to-door enquiries and mounting foot and vehicle patrols across the town.

Warwickshire Police have said they are 'taking no chances at all' as divers search Newbold Quarry Park Credit: BPM Media

Detective Inspector Gareth Unett, who is leading the investigation, said officers were working round the clock to try to trace Toby.DI Unett said: "We are working at full capacity to find Toby and we will continue to do so.

"We are taking no chances at all, and that’s why we are pursuing several lines of enquiry at once.

"I would like to take this chance to thank residents of Rugby for their support in sharing our appeals far and wide.

"Because Rugby has such a strong community spirit, we are seeing residents coming forward and asking how they can help.

"There are three things you can do that will genuinely help us: share our appeals far and wide, urge family and friends to be vigilant and, finally, if you spoke with Toby in the days leading to his disappearance, please call us."Anyone who has seen Toby Burwell or knows where he is should call 999 immediately and quote incident 38 of February 20.