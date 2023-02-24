Cannabis farm found in Coventry house after break in

A cannabis farm has been found in a house in Coventry, after a break-in.

Police were called to reports of a burglary on Broomfield Road in Earlsdon just after 1am yesterday (23 February).

When they arrived, they found 40 cannabis plants.

The area around the entrance of the property has now been cordoned off as police continue to investigate.

Enquiries are ongoing and police are looking to identify the suspects.

One local person said: “We heard all the noise and commotion late last night and saw a few police cars around."

Another said: "There were a couple of police cars around yesterday when we drove onto the road and a lot of debris around the property when driving past but we didn’t see anything major."

West Midlands Police said in a statement: "Our officers are currently at an address in Broomfield Road, Coventry. We were called shortly after 1am this morning to reports of a break-in at the address.

"When officers attended, a cannabis grow was discovered inside. Around 30 plants were found and have been recovered, and officers are remaining at the scene along with Western Power to make the scene safe.

"Enquiries are now ongoing to identify suspects in the break-in."