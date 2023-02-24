A man who died at a property in Queens Park Way, Leicester, has been named as Gerald Wickes.

Police were called to the Leicester home, on Wednesday evening (22 February) by East Midlands Ambulance Service following a report someone had been stabbed.

Mr Wickes, 79, was pronounced dead at the scene once paramedics attended.

A murder investigation is underway.

The latest arrest made in connection to the pensioner's death was a 17-year-old who remains in police custody on suspicion of murder.

Mr Wickes’s family paid tribute to the 'loving' man and said : “Gerald was a loving father, grandfather and great-grandfather who will be greatly missed by lots of family and friends.”

Officers continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding Mr Wicks death.

Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Inspector David Greenhalgh said: “We are fully committed to establishing the full circumstances as to how this has happened and who is responsible.

“We have a dedicated team working on the investigation and full support is being provided to the victim’s family.

“Three people currently remain in custody being questioned in connection with the incident.

“As part of our enquiries, we do need your help. Please think back to if you were in the area of Queens Park Way yesterday afternoon and evening.

"Did you see or hear anything which caused you concern? Or do you have any CCTV, doorbell video footage or dashcam footage which could help our enquiries?

"If you have any information, no matter how insignificant it may seem, please get in touch with us.