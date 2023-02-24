A man and dog have been found dead after a canal boat fire in South Staffordshire.

Their bodies were discovered following the blaze on Pendeford Mill Lane in the Bilbrook area during the early hours today.

Staffordshire Police say they are treating the man's death as unexplained and work is underway to identify him. They're appealing for anyone with information to come forward.

In a statement they said,"We identified a fire on a canal boat at Pendeford Mill Lane in Bilbrook at 2.43am. Officers attended along with colleagues from Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service.

"Fire crews extinguished the blaze and sadly, the body of a man was discovered, shortly before 5am. The body of a dog was also found.

"Fire crews have since left the scene but an investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing with partners from West Midlands Fire Service. Highways and the Canal and River Trust are also providing support.

"Road closures are in place in the Pendeford and Bilbrook areas while we continue to work at the scene. Drivers are urged to continue to follow the diversions which are expected to be in place for a number of hours."