A murder investigation is underway after a man died following an attack in a park near Coalville in the early hours of the morning.

Police said they found the man and woman lying unconscious in a park off Ashburton Road, in Hugglescote, shortly after 2am.Public footpaths and the park in the surrounding area remain cordoned off while officers and a forensic scene of crime team work in the area.Two people have been arrested on suspicion of murder in connection with the incident, according to Leicestershire Police.

A police spokesperson said: "Officers attended and, after searching the area, found a man and a woman who were both unresponsive.

"The man had suffered serious injuries and the East Midlands Ambulance Service was called. However, the man was pronounced dead shortly after 3am."A woman, 23 and a man, 29, were subsequently arrested on suspicion of murder. It is not known if the victims were a couple, or what they were doing in the park.Detective Inspector Mark Parish, the senior investigating officer, is urging anyone with information that could help investigators to come forward."I would like to speak to anyone who saw or heard anything in the park or in Ashburton Road. Did you see anyone going into the park?"He added: "I am particularly keen to speak to residents with CCTV or doorbell cameras at their property, or anyone who happened to be driving in the area at the time. Any information you’re able to provide, no matter how insignificant you think it is, could help."