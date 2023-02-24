An upskirter has been jailed after being found in the ladies' toilets at a McDonald's restaurant in Derby - despite already being banned from female toilets and changing rooms.

Asere Shumba, 27, who had a history of offending, was seen by a member of staff going into the women’s toilets at the St Peter’s Street branch on the evening of 28 December 2022.

Shumba attempted to explain his presence there by telling staff he thought he was in the men’s toilet.

Officers were called and Shumba was arrested at his home address in Shakespeare Street, Sinfin, later that evening.

What is upskirting?

’Upskirting’ is a term for a type of voyeurism using a camera or mobile phone to take photos or videos underneath a person’s clothes.

It often happens in crowded places like on public transport or in crowds at music festivals, which can make it difficult to notice.

Shumba admitted breaching an existing court order which banned him from entering any women’s toilets or changing rooms and was jailed for 20 weeks.

In January 2021 Shumba had been handed a five-year Sexual Harm Prevention Order (SHPO) after being convicted of two counts of voyeurism.

On two occasions he had filmed women using the female toilets, once at a McDonald’s restaurant in Surrey and then he was caught again at the former Walkabout bar in Derby.

Following his arrest Shumba was charged with breaching the conditions of his SHPO and was jailed for 20 weeks after he admitted his crime at Derby Crown Court on 21 February.