A man who died after being found with serious injuries in a park in Leicestershire has been officially named by police.

David Bettison, known as "Did", was found in a park off Ashburton Road in Hugglescote shortly after 2am on Friday 24 February.

The 43-year-old was pronounced dead around an hour later. His family say they've been left with 'endless heartache.'

In a statement, his family said: “Everybody loved Did. He leaves a huge hole in our lives and no words can describe the heartache and endless cycle of disbelief we are trapped in.

“He was our beloved son, brother, dad, partner and friend. To never see his twinkling blue eyes, big grin and gait as he walked, will mean our lives will never be the same again.

“There is no surprise at the hundreds of messages we have received from everyone that knew him, saying how kind, funny and special he really was."

David's family have pleaded for help with the investigation, adding: "we need justice and plead with anyone who has any information that can help us to find out who has destroyed our family to please contact the police.”

Leicestershire Police arrested a 23-year-old woman and a 29-year-old man on suspicion of murder. The woman has since been released with no further action and the man remains in police custody.

Detective Inspector Mark Parish, from the East Midlands Special Operations Unit, said: “Our investigation to establish how Mr Bettison sustained his injuries is continuing and my most sincere condolences go to his family and those who knew him at this time.

“Officers have been in the area of Ashburton Road carrying our further enquiries and I’d ask anyone with information or footage that could help our investigation – but who has not yet spoken to police – to come forward. Anything you’re able to provide could help.”