Former ITV Presenter Gary Newbon shared his fondest memories of football broadcasting legend and friend John Motson

Broadcaster Gary Newbon has paid a poignant tribute to John Motson following the legendary commentator’s death.

Newbon knew Motson better than many as, the pair met at 11-years-old having been in the same year group at boarding school in Suffolk. The two forged a friendship that would last decades.

The pair attended a rugby playing school which Newbon recalls Motson 'hated' proving his love of football was something undeniable even at a young age.

Talking about his friend, Mr Newbon said:"We both had a great interest in football, although it was a rugby playing school. I was the captain of the first 15 and was hopeless at it but we stayed great friends."

Boarding school friends

The pair pursued similar careers in broadcasting, but ended up on opposite networks; Motson for the BBC and Newbon for ITV, at the height of the rivalry between the channels in the 1970s and 1980s. The pair never let that rivalry get in the way of their friendship.

Gary Newbon spent 36 with ITV working as Controller of Sport for Central Television for 23 years, and being the former Deputy Head of ITV Sport.

Tributes have poured in for legendary football commentator Motson after the news of his passing aged 77.

Known affectionately as ‘Motty’, he enjoyed a distinguished career with the BBC, commenting on more than 2,500 games,covering 29 FA Cup finals and 10 World Cups.

The death of his friend is something Newbon is still processing but he was keen to pay tribute to the legendary sports broadcaster.

He said: “I’m still shocked actually, we were both the same age. It’s become quite something to take in, I’ve been doing interviews all day and this is the most difficult job I’ve ever had, having to talk about my mate knowing he’s passed away.

“He was full of stats and loved the game. He was great fun and had great humour, we used to make each other laugh a lot.

“We shared many meals together. He liked the good life but he was absolutely dedicated to the job and he became an iconic figure.

Who was John Motson?

John Motson commentated ten world cups. Credit: PA

aMotson was adored by generations of football fans who recognised him by voice and his infamous sheepskin coat - he provided the soundtrack of football to many lovers of the sport.

His commentary on Ronnie Radford’s famous long-range strike which helped non-league Hereford knock top-flight Newcastle out of the FA Cup in 1972 saw him take top billing on Match of the Day – pushing him into the spotlight and the affections of the sporting public.

Motson began a career in journalism as a reporter in Barnet in 1963 and in 1967 he worked for the Sheffield Morning Telegraph.

"He covered so many games" says Gary Newbon

His broadcasting career began the following year as a sports presenter on BBC Radio 2 and his big breakthrough came in 1972 when his commentary of Hereford’s famous upset of Newcastle in an FA Cup replay earned him a regular slot on Match of the Day."John will be remembered for a long time because they have clips all the while. He covered so many games.

"He’ll be remembered with great affection. The outpouring for John has been quite something- he was a character, he had this distinctive voice, that sheepskin coat, You knew it was John Motson and wherever he went he was mobbed by people.

"I think he’ll be remembered for many years to come."