Police launch investigation after three men shot in Birmingham

Three men were shot on Birmingham's Hampstead road last night, West Midlands police have said.

The victims, all aged 19, are being treated in hospital. Police say their injuries are not believed to be life threatening.

One of the men was treated at the scene by paramedics, with the other two presenting themselves at hospital with gunshot wounds.

Police at the scene following the incident. Credit: Ryan Underwood.

Reports suggest the shooting could have occurred near a wake that was taking place at a nearby church.

Armed police later cordoned off the area, near Handsworth park in Lozells, after the incident just before 6 PM.

Officers remain at the scene as investigations into the events continue.