A 14-year-old boy has been arrested following a collision between a car and a house in Derby.

Police say a VW Sharan collided with a house at 2:30am this morning (25 February) in Grampian Way.

The teenage driver was taken to hospital to be treated for minor injuries and no one else was physically harmed.

Pictures show bad damage to the corner of the semi-detached house, while debris has spilled out onto the road.

Due to damage to the house caused by the collision the road has been closed. Credit: Ashley Kirk

Diversions have been put in place to keep drivers away from the road while it's cleared up.

Derbyshire Police said: "A road in Derby has been closed following a collision between a car and a house.

"A VW Sharan, collided with a house at 2.30am in Grampian Way, close to the roundabout that leads to Swallowdale Road.

"The driver of the car, a 14-year-old boy, was arrested.

"He was taken to hospital with what are believed to be minor injuries. Nobody else was physically harmed.

"Due to damage to the house caused by the collision the road has been closed.

"Diversions are in place and the public should keep away from the building."