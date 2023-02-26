A teenager has been charged with driving offences after a car crashed into a house in Derby.

The incident happened in Grampian Way at around 2:30am on Saturday 25th February.

A police officer spotted a car that had been taken earlier that night from a property in Stenson Road, and a short pursuit happened before the VW Sharan crashed into the house.

A teenager has been charged with driving offences after a house was damaged in a collision in Derby. Credit: Ashley Kirk

The teen has been remanded in police custody and will appear at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates’ Court on Monday 27 February.

Derbyshire Police say Grampian Way remains closed at the roundabout with Swallowdale Road due to the damage that has been caused following the collision.

Since the incident, structural engineers have been determining the damage and are still unsure whether the house will have to be demolished.

Pedestrians are also warned not to approach the homes due to the danger they pose, and police have urged drivers to follow the diversions in place.