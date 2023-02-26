A Land Rover Defender once owned by Prince Phillip has sold for over one hundred thousand pounds at an auction in Warwickshire.

The Defender was registered in 2010 and used by the late Duke of Edinburgh after being built to his individual specification. This included being painted in the rare colour of Keswick Green and finished with a black cloth interior. Heated seats and Land Rover seat covers were also fitted.

The Defender 110 County has covered just 15,623 miles and was sold from a "significant private collection of special motor vehicles", according to Silverstone Auctions, which described the vehicle as being in a "gleaming" condition.

A land rover was used to carry the Duke of Edinburgh's coffin at his funeral. Credit: PA

Accompanying the sale was a history file containing letters between George Hassall, director of royal and diplomatic affairs at Jaguar Land Rover, to David Key, head chauffeur to the Duke of Edinburgh.

While in royal possession, the Defender is believed to have been assigned the duke's personal registration number of OXR 2.

Philip, who died in April 2021, had a strong connection with Land Rover, using green Freelanders for several years.

He also designed his own specially modified Defender to carry his coffin.