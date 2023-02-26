Two retired Nottinghamshire Police officers have received messages of thanks from soldiers in Ukraine after delivering vital supplies to the war-zone.

Simon Blincow and Rob Taylor were part of a convoy of ambulances and pick-up trucks filled with electricity generators, toys, clothing and other essentials travelling out to the country just before Christmas last year.

Hundreds of the items had been donated by current and former Nottinghamshire Police staff.

The generators have been kindly received and will soon be transported to the east of Ukraine.

One message sent to Simon, from a soldier in the Ukrainian army, said: “In a few days we will go to the east and give this generator to our soldiers over there.

“Thank you for your help. Together we will win. Slava Ukraini (glory to Ukraine).”

Mr Blincow, who worked as a sergeant in the roads policing unit, said the thank you message 'makes it all worthwhile.'

He added: “The situation in the east of Ukraine remains extremely critical and it is heartbreaking to see the scenes of devastation.

“This is why we were determined to put our experience as police officers to good use and help in any way we could.”

The two former officers also handed over 80 winter coats, toys, books and lego to youngsters in Ridni children's home in Lviv, where many had been displaced.

The vehicles from the convoy they travelled in were also left in the country to assist the ongoing humanitarian effort.

The December visit was the fourth to Ukraine undertaken by Mr Blincow, who previously travelled with another former cop Martin Foster to deliver supplies around Ukraine.

All three former police officers say they're not done yet, and are looking to make further trips.