Baroness Boothroyd, whose death at the age of 93 was announced today, has been remembered as a "fearsome and awesome woman" who was a "trailblazer" for women in Parliament.

MPs who served alongside her, or whose constituencies neighboured hers, have been paying tribute to the West Bromwich and West Bromwich West MP and first and only woman speaker of the Commons.

She served as Labour MP for West Bromwich for 27 years from 1973 to 2000, becoming Speaker of the House from 1992 till 2000.

Betty Boothroyd winning her seat in West Bromwich Credit: ITV News Central

Steve McCabe, the MP for the near-by constituency of Selly Oak called her an "awesome" and "fearsome woman" who also had a "kind and thoughtful side".

He admitted to being slightly scared of her as a new MP but admired how she commanded the House of Commons and was totally in control of her domain.

He said under her leadership, debates were crisp and people behaved themselves.

Play Brightcove video

Mr McCabe says she'll be remembered for her massive impact on the role of speaker, as someone who modernised the role and wasn't shy to make her views known.

He remembers some advice she gave him as a young MP: "to know what you're going to say, know how quickly you can say it, and don't get lost meandering."

Andrew Bridgen, the MP for North West Leicestershire, described her as "a great Speaker" and a "trailblazer for women in Parliament, achieving the office of Speaker and doing it on merit".

He described her as "highly regarded" across the Palace of Westminster.

Play Brightcove video

Baroness Boothroyd entered the House of Lords in 2001 shortly after resigning as an MP and the Speaker.

Current speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle called her "an inspiring woman, but she was also an inspirational politician, and someone I was proud to call my friend".