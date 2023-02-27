Pictures from Russ James

There are delays of more than an hour on the M6 in Staffordshire this evening after a lorry lost a rear axle.

The southbound carriageway is currently reduced to one lane between junctions 13 (Dunston) and junction 12 (Gailey).

The damaged vehicle Credit: National Highways

Footage shared with ITV News Central shows cars driving along the motorway between an axle with two wheels attached on the right, and part of a bumper on the left.

There are bits of lorry strewn across all carriages.

Footage shows drivers navigating the wreckage Credit: Russ James

Lane four will remain open past the scene until 7pm tonight when recovery can begin - this is expected to take two hours due to the extent of the incident.

What will the diversion be?

After 7pm the carriageway will be fully closed with traffic diverted via the hollow circle route.

This will take traffic from junction 13 along the A449 southbound to the A5 at Gailey, before heading eastbound to rejoin the M6 at junction 12.

Recovery is expected to take two hours due to the complexity of the incident.