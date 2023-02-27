A 29-year-old man has been charged with the murder of a man, named by police as David Bettison, who was found with serious injuries in a park.

Mr Bettison, also known as Did, was found with serious injuries in a park off Ashburton Road in Hugglescote shortly after 2am on Friday, February 24.

The 43-year-old was pronounced dead around an hour later. His family say they've been left with 'endless heartache.'

Kyle Morley, of Ashby Road, Coalville, is due at Leicester Magistrates’ Court today.

He has also been charged with attempted murder after a woman was found with serious injuries.

In a statement, Mr Bettison's family said: “Everybody loved Did. He leaves a huge hole in our lives and no words can describe the heartache and endless cycle of disbelief we are trapped in.

“He was our beloved son, brother, dad, partner and friend. To never see his twinkling blue eyes, big grin and gait as he walked, will mean our lives will never be the same again.

“There is no surprise at the hundreds of messages we have received from everyone that knew him, saying how kind, funny and special he really was."

Leicestershire Police also arrested a 23-year-old woman on suspicion of murder but the police have since released her with no further action.

A Leicestershire Police spokesman said: "Mr Bettison was pronounced dead in the early hours of Friday morning (24 February) after being found with serious injuries in a park off Ashburton Road.

"A woman in her 20s was also found injured and taken to hospital for medical treatment. Her injuries are not believed to be life threatening."