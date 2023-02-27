A Birmingham primary school has added UB40 to its music curriculum.

Pupils at St Edward’s Catholic Primary School will learn all about the impact of the global reggae stars.

Teachers added classes on the Brummie musicians as a way of introducing different music genres to children, and developing their understanding of culture, identity, and community.

Members of the English reggae and pop group will appear at a special assembly where students from all year groups will sing a selection of the band’s most-loved songs, including Kingston Town and Can’t Help Falling in Love.

The band formed in 1978 and have acquired worldwide success. With over 100 million albums sold worldwide, 50 UK Top 40 singles and 10 UK Top 10 albums, UB40 are one of the city's most successful group of all time.

Their sound captured a generation at a time when reggae and ska were rapidly gaining popularity. Now, their music continues to resonate in a new younger audience.

Natalie Carry, Deputy Head Teacher at St Edward's, said: "Music is a universal language and is an integral part of our lives.

"We know from research that there are clear scientific benefits that come from listening to music and singing.

"We also want children to be exposed to a wide range of music genres from various eras.

"This year, we, encouraged classes to research UB40 – chosen as we felt that the band and their history would be relatable in so many ways to our children and families.

"With the band having formed in Birmingham and playing their first gig at The Hare and Hounds in Kings Heath, where many of our children live, this was a great starting point.

"Additionally, the band reflects the diverse nature of our city in the same way as our school does both culturally and economically."

