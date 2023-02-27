Play Brightcove video

Smoke from the fire spread out across the city's skyline

A large fire broke out in a warehouse in Birmingham city centre just after 7am this morning.

The smoke spread out across the city's skyline Credit: Hannah Stokes / ITV News Central

The fire was in a two storey warehouse on New Summer Street in Hockley. Smoke could be seen across the city.

The fire broke out in Hockley Credit: Hannah Stokes/ITV News Central

14 fire crews, with over 60 firefighters, were sent to this incident, along with other specialist vehicles and equipment.

The smoke could be seen from high rise buildings in the city centre.