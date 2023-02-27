Smoke from huge Hockley fire seen across Birmingham city centre
Smoke from the fire spread out across the city's skyline
A large fire broke out in a warehouse in Birmingham city centre just after 7am this morning.
The fire was in a two storey warehouse on New Summer Street in Hockley. Smoke could be seen across the city.
14 fire crews, with over 60 firefighters, were sent to this incident, along with other specialist vehicles and equipment.
The smoke could be seen from high rise buildings in the city centre.