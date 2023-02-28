An animal home in Stretton is looking to rehome a 20-year-old cat.

Timmy, who is currently being cared for by the RSPCA in Burton Upon Trent, is the equivalent of 100 human years.

Staff are now hoping somebody will adopt him, and give him a forever home.

RSPCA Burton upon Trent & District Branch Credit: Google Maps

Timmy came into care of the branch after his owner was no longer able to cope with him as he kept sitting in the road which resulted in people taking him to the vets and centres nearby.

Georgia Coxon from the RSPCA in Burton Upon Trent said: “He's a very special boy who as you can imagine at the age of 20, might not have long left but certainly has enough love to give in the meantime and deserves comfort in the time he has left,” she said.

“He's doing really well for his age, although he will be on hyperthyroid medication for the rest of his life and has a small cancer growth on his face - but this isn’t currently affecting his quality of life and isn’t in need for treatment.”

Georgia added: “Now in a foster home Timmy is now kept as an indoor cat and has settled in well. His new owner would need to do the same and keep him indoors.

"Please do get in touch if you could provide a loving retirement home for the lovely Timmy!”