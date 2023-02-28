Appeal to identify owner after boy is bitten by dog in Loughborough

Police are continuing to investigate an incident in which a boy was bitten by a dog – and would like to speak to the man pictured about the incident.

It happened off Bridge Street in Loughborough on the afternoon of Tuesday 24 January. The boy, who is 12, was bitten in the stomach and pulled to the ground by the dog.

PC Sam Parr, the investigating officer, said: “I would like to speak to the man pictured about this incident, as I believe he may have information that could assist my investigation.

“I’m appealing to dog walkers who frequent the area where it happened and may recognise him from the clothes he’s wearing or the dog that's with him. I’m also appealing directly for the man to get in touch.”