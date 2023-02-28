Christmas Day puppy joins Northamptonshire Police

An eight-week old German Shepherd puppy is the newest recruit to join Northamptonshire Police.

PD Hugo was donated to the Force by NARPO (the National Association of Retired Police Officers), and becomes the second dog to be part of the Force’s Run-On Programme.

The programme ensures that Northamptonshire Police has dogs available for the Dog Unit when existing dogs retire.

It sees young dogs placed with an officer in the Learning and Development Team who will train them ready to be brought into the unit when they’re old enough.

PD Hugo will be raised and trained by Lead Dog Instructor – Greg Bagniuk. Greg said: “First of all, I would like to thank NARPO for their very generous donation which allowed PD Hugo to come to us.

"He is full of energy and I am confident that he will make a great police dog when the time comes."

“Being part of the Run-On programme means PD Hugo will receive the correct training and be exposed to all the necessary environments from a very early age which will give him the best chance at becoming fully operational when he is older.

“I’m really pleased with how he has taken to life so far and how much he enjoys his training.”