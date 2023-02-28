Coventry City of Culture Trust calls in administrators

The trust set up to support the legacy of Coventry's City of Culture has gone into administration.

The board of trustees released a statement today saying it was devastated at the news and was working to secure the future of the Trust's legacy programme.

They say they are regretful of the impact this will have on the organisations and businesses involved.

Coventry was named the next city of culture in 2017 taking over from Hull.

Celebrations in Hull as they pass the City of Culture torch to Coventry in 2017. Credit: PA Images

The Trust's statement read: "Without the support of these people, we would not have been able to deliver the extraordinary yearlong celebration of City of Culture 2021.

"That wonderful year was delivered against all odds, and we could not be more proud of the City."

It continued: "We have not been able to find a solution to secure the future of the Trust.

"However, we have continued to work closely with those who had pledged legacy funding, to try to protect those funds for the city and its cultural organisations."

Details of these arrangements are expected to be clearer in the next few weeks.

The statement added: "Although the Trust’s activities have come to an end earlier than anticipated, Coventry’s year as UK City of Culture has had a huge impact on the city and its positive influence will be felt for many, many years to come.

"The legacy includes increased levels of civic pride, volunteering, and active citizenship, transformed public realm and cultural facilities and a strengthened and more connected cultural sector."