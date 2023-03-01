Play Brightcove video

Club director Dave Stephens spoke to ITV News Central Journalist Ciaran Fitzpatrick about the memorial match

Hundreds of people turned out to pay their respects to a Birmingham footballer, who was stabbed to death in a nightclub on Boxing Day.

Cody Fisher, 23, was attacked inside the Crane nightclub in Digbeth, Birmingham while he had been on a night out with friends - he was approached by a group of people and stabbed.

A fixture match between Bromsgrove Sporting and Stratford town was held in his memory on Tuesday (28 February).

Both clubs, each of which Mr Fisher had previously played for, agreed to wear white shirts and remove red in honour of Cody and as a stance against knife crime.

Following the match, the match-worn shirts will be auctioned to supporters, with all of the proceeds going to the family of Cody Fisher and their charity of choice.

The game was held at the Victoria Ground, the home of Bromsgrove Sporting FC.

In the 23rd minute of the game, players stood shoulder-to-shoulder as they observed a minute's silence.

It was followed by applause from the stands of the stadium.

Player and manager Michael McGrath described the event as "important to show our respects" to Cody, adding that the tragic death was heartbreaking for everyone who knew him on and off the pitch.

He said: "He's got lots of friends at both clubs. So it was an emotional night for obviously the lads who were close to him."

Manager and player Micheal McGrath called the emotional night an important one to show respect to the well loved player Credit: ITV Central News

Cody's uncle, Daniel Norman, was one of the many who showed up to pay tribute and "drum up as much support as we can for his legacy."

Mr Norman added: "He deserves to have a good legacy and then I think he'd be absolutely proud of this, proud as punch.

" He'd also be wanting knife crime to end so I think this is what he'd want really."

Fisher also played for non-league Stratford Town in Warwickshire and coached children in the sport.

Three men have been charged with Cody Fisher's murder, with a trial set for July this year.