An 85-year-old woman has died following a bungalow fire in Derbyshire.

The incident took place in Highfield Lane, Newbold, in the early hours of Monday, 27 February.

Firefighters from Chesterfield, Staveley and Dronfield attended and entered the bungalow wearing breathing apparatus to rescue the elderly woman.

Crews extinguishing a fire in the living room.

The woman was handed into the care of East Midlands Ambulance Service and taken to hospital, but died yesterday.

A fire investigation has determined this was an accidental electrical fire.

Station Manager Rob Leverton, who carried out the fire investigation, said: “I’d like to extend the thoughts and sympathy of everyone at Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service to the family and friends of the deceased at this distressing time.

“Firefighters and Community Safety Officers will be in Highfield Lane, Hall View and the surrounding areas today speaking to local residents about fire safety and providing reassurance following this devastating fatal fire.

“I am sure people will be reading this and may be concerned for their own safety, or that of an elderly family member, friend and neighbour.

“Anyone with concerns can visit our website where there is specific electrical fire safety advice and information relating to both safe and well visits and keeping safe in the home.”