ITV Central's Bob Warman to be celebrated on stage in Birmingham

ITV Central's long-serving presenter Bob Warman is being celebrated with a special show at Birmingham Rep.

Bob retired in July 2022 after almost 50 years presenting regional news in the Central/Midlands region.

His old friend, comedian Jasper Carrott is honouring his time on-screen by hosting a one-off show in May called 'A Night of Stars.'

He has described it as a 'This is Your Life' style event where special guests will join them on stage to relive the highlights of Bob's long career.

Bob Warman joined in the days of Central’s predecessor ATV in April 1973

The show is on the 9th May and all proceeds will be split between The Journalists's Charity and Birmingham's Acorns Children's Hospice.

Bob and Jasper came into the ITV Central studio earlier to discuss the show...