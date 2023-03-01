Man arrested after 'laughing gas canisters and party balloons' found in car in Nottingham

Boxes of 'laughing gas' canisters and party balloons were seized when police searched a car in Nottingham city centre. Credit: Nottinghamshire Police

Boxes of "laughing gas" canisters and party balloons were seized when police searched a car in Nottingham city centre.

Neighbourhood officers approached a grey Mercedes-Benz parked up in Castle Gate at around 8.15pm on Sunday (26 February).

Officers said they had been looking for the vehicle following a report that it had been involved in drug dealing.

A man in the driver’s seat was asked to get out of the car so officers could conduct a search.

The officers then said they allegedly found 29 large nitrous oxide canisters and balloons, as well as £80 in cash and a small quantity of cannabis.

A man, aged 20, was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply a psychoactive substance and class B drugs.

While in custody, officers searched a property linked to the suspect and allegedly found a large quantity of cannabis, drug paraphernalia and a large safe.

Police say he was questioned and bailed pending further inquiries.

Sergeant Paul Whitehead, of the Nottingham City Centre neighbourhood policing team, said: “It is important people understand that inhaling nitrous oxide, or laughing gas, isn’t just harmless fun but could actually put their health at risk.

“Selling these canisters is a crime and anyone who does this should expect to be prosecuted.

“We have arrested a suspect in connection with this incident and our inquiries are ongoing.”

More than 100 people evacuated from flooded Birmingham tower block
Drug dealers targeting boys as young as 13 to work in gangs