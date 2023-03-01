More than 100 people evacuated from flooded Birmingham tower block

Play Brightcove video

Ryan Underwood

More than 100 people were evacuated from a flooded tower block in Ladywood, Birmingham, last night (28th February).

Residents living in Guild Close were forced to sleep overnight at Ladywood Community Centre after flooding affected electrics in the high rise.

Four fire engines and 18 firefighters were at the scene minutes after the alarm was raised.

It's not yet clear when residents will be able to return, but in a statement on its website, West Midlands Fire Service said: "West Midlands Fire Service crews are currently dealing with a flooding in a 15-storey high rise building in Guild Close, Birmingham.

"We responded with four fire engines and 18 firefighters, who arrived at the scene in under 5 minutes."Approximately 128 residents have been evacuated as a precaution, due to flooding affecting the building electrics.

"Displaced residents have been temporarily housed at Ladywood Community Centre."Crews are working closely with Birmingham City Council, West Midlands Police, Severn Trent Water and the electricity board to bring this incident to a resolution.

"We have now reduced our resources at the scene to three pump rescue ladders and 15 firefighters and the water has been safely isolated."