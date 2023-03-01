A Leicestershire MP is calling on the Prime Minister to set up an urgent meeting with the Justice Secretary concerning killer Colin Pitchfork being up for parole.

Pitchfork was jailed for life after raping and strangling two 15-year-olds, Lynda Mann and Dawn Ashworth, in Leicestershire in 1983 and 1986.

His 30-year minimum term was cut by two years in 2009, and he was then moved to an open prison three years ago before he was released in September last year.

But two months later he was back behind bars after probation staff raised concerns about his behaviour.

Now, speaking during Prime Minister's Questions, South Leicestershire MP Alberto Costa said Pitchfork was up for parole next month.

Speaking during the session, Mr Costa said: "Double child rapist and killer Colin Pitchfork is once again up for parole next month.

Alberto Costa Credit: Chris McAndrew/UK Parliament

"Now I know the Prime Minister doesn't have any decision-making process in terms of the independent parole board.

"But can he organise an urgent meeting with the Secretary of State for Justice, so I can refer my constituents' views about this dangerous man and he can take that into account in his submissions to the independent parole board?"

Parole timeline

Pitchfork was the first person convicted of rape and murder using DNA profiling.

Yesterday (28 February) marked 70 years since Francis Crick and James Watson finalised the double Helix - which provides the building blocks to all life on earth.

Lynda Mann and Dawn Ashworth were both just 15-years-old when they were murdered Credit: PA

Although officials said Pitchfork was not recalled in 2021 for committing any further offences, the step was taken as a preventative measure after the string of incidents raised fears of a concerning pattern of behaviour.

The decision to release Pitchfork prompted a public outcry amid attempts to keep him behind bars.

When those failed, he was subjected to more than 40 licence conditions, which the Ministry of Justice (MoJ) described as some of the strictest "ever set".

Following a hearing in March, the Parole Board ruled Pitchfork was "suitable for release", despite this being denied in 2016 and 2018.

Colin Pitchfork

The board, which is independent of the Government, said it relies "heavily" on the evidence from professional witnesses who monitor and work closely with an offender.

Officials including probation officers and a prison psychologist "all supported his release", the board said, adding that the then Justice Secretary Robert Buckland was represented at the hearing and “did not oppose release” at that time.

'Crimes were heinous'

In response to Mr Costa's question, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said: "Pitchfork's crimes were heinous and our thoughts with Lynda (Mann) and Dawn's (Ashworth) friends and family.

"My honourable friend knows that it is for the parole board to determine these decisions.

"But my right honourable friend the Deputy Prime Minister will be submitting his views on the Pitchfork case to the parole board before the oral hearing is happy to meet with the honourable gentleman again.

"And we have also recently published a Root and Branch Review of the parole board system which outlined our plans to introduce greater ministerial oversight.

"I look forward to having the contributions and thoughts on that from my honourable friend."

The Parole Board said an oral hearing for Colin Pitchfork is listed for April 19.

A Parole Board spokesperson said: "An oral hearing has been listed for the parole review of Colin Pitchfork and is scheduled to take place in April 2023.

"Parole Board decisions are solely focused on what risk a prisoner could represent to the public if released and whether that risk is manageable in the community.

"A panel will carefully examine a huge range of evidence, including details of the original crime, and any evidence of behaviour change, as well as explore the harm done and impact the crime has had on the victims.

"Members read and digest hundreds of pages of evidence and reports in the lead-up to an oral hearing.

"Evidence from witnesses including probation officers, psychiatrists and psychologists, officials supervising the offender in prison as well as victim personal statements are then given at the hearing.

"The prisoner and witnesses are then questioned at length during the hearing which often lasts a full day or more.

"Parole reviews are undertaken thoroughly and with extreme care. Protecting the public is our number one priority.”