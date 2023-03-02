Police are continuing to appeal for information after three men were injured in a shooting in Handsworth.

It took place in Hamstead Road, Birmingham, just after 6pm on Friday 24 February.

An 18-year-old man was treated by paramedics for a gunshot wound to his leg and was taken to hospital.

Two further men, both aged 19, later attended hospital separately with gunshot injuries. One with an injury to his foot and the second with an injury to his chest.

Officers from West Midlands Police are asking for people with any mobile phone, dashcam, CCTV or Ring doorbell footage of the incident to get in touch.

A statement on the police website reads: "We need anyone who may have captured anything relevant at the time of the shooting to contact us.

"Officers from our local teams have been carrying out extra patrols to support the community.

"We understand incidents of this nature are shocking and we are thoroughly investigating all lines of enquiry.

"We have already spoken with a number of people who were at the scene but we would also urge anyone who can help further with our enquiries to get in touch."

Anyone with any footage can upload it directly to the police's investigation portal by clicking here.