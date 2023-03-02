Five people have been arrested after a house raid in Nottinghamshire.

Officers attended a property in Bracebridge Drive, Bilborough, after receiving intelligence it was being used as a drugs den.

The raid happened just before 2pm on Tuesday, 28 February.

A warrant was authorised following reports the house had been taken over by drug dealers against the owner’s will.

A search of the property then led to the seizure of Class A drugs – believed to be heroin – along with large quantities of cash and multiple mobile phones.

After being brought into custody, further searches of two of the suspects led to the discovery of more Class A drugs that they were trying to hide in their underpants.

Three people – two men aged 21 and 19, and a 17-year-old boy – were all arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs.

Following inquiries, the other two people discovered during the raid were then linked to a burglary that took place a day earlier.

A television, clothes and cash were among the items taken when a house in Bramerton Road, Wollaton, was broken into at around 8pm.

Two men, aged 34 and 44, were both arrested on suspicion of burglary.

All five suspects are still in custody.

Sergeant Steve Willetts, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Thanks to this proactive warrant, we were able to shut down a suspected drugs den, seize quantities of Class A drugs, and arrest two suspects in connection with a separate burglary too.

“This was undoubtedly a fantastic result that really showcased how important these raids can be in identifying and disrupting a range of different criminal activity.

"The practice of cuckooing is sadly a tactic those concerned in the supply of drugs do use, with drug dealers often targeting vulnerable people to help them do their bidding.

“This is clearly unacceptable and can cause great damage to communities, which is precisely why we work so hard to try and eradicate drug activity from our streets.

“We have arrested five suspects in connection with these two separate incidents, but our inquiries are still ongoing, so we’d ask anyone with any information to come forward"