A man who flew a drone near a Battle of Britain fighter plane in Derbyshire has been given a suspended sentence.

Drone pilot, Mark Bagguley, was sentenced to six months, suspended for twelve, at Derby Crown Court on Thursday 2 March.

He was in charge of the device when it flew dangerously close to the wing of a Hawker Hurricane as it flew over Buxton, last July.

The drone was later seized and Bagguley, 49, was arrested at his home in Chatsworth Road, Fairfield.

Last month, he plead guilty to endangering an aircraft and operating an aircraft out of the visual line of sight.

But, at a hearing at North East Derbyshire & Dales Magistrates' Court in Chesterfield, District Judge Andrew Davison sent the case to a Crown Court as he felt his sentencing powers - up to a maximum of 12 months in custody were insufficient.

