The local MP for Burton Green in Warwickshire says the village has been affected more than any other by HS2.

The latest in the list of construction work is a new tunnel beneath the village, which has been created to cut down noise from the trains.

Although this part of the project finished, more work is on the way to build a line and that means more disruption for years ahead.

Many have sold their homes, business have been compulsorily bought and ancient woodland has been cut down.

The Green Tunnel in Burton Green. Credit: HS2

But today the boss of HS2, Mark Thurston, said he's talking to the government about delaying the project further to spread the cost - which has risen sharply because of inflation.

But work going on for longer is the last thing locals want, as it means more and more disruption.

The local MP, Jeremy Wright, said: "Once HS2 is built and running, the effect on my constituents will be far less than the effect of the construction process, which is the thing that's really going to affect them most.

"So what I want to see is construction completed as quickly as possible. I want to see HS2 progress this and get out of the way."

Alan Payne from HS2 said: "If you are controlled in the your annual expenditure you may want to delay and slow things down a bit so you've actually spread the cost over a longer period of time to rather than high values in earlier years.

"So I think that's the delays that Mark was talking about and those discussions ongoing with Department of Transport and government."

Joe Rukin from Stop HS2 said: "Broadwell's Wood, an ancient woodland with a hundred meter gouges through it. That's the width of three motorways.

"They've cut down again more ancient woodland to build it, but it's a green tunnel."

A large chunk of woodland had to be removed to make way for the line. Credit: ITV News Central

In response, Alan Payne said: "We've done our absolute best to minimise the amount of woodland that has been removed.

"And then to compensate for that, we will be planting up to seven million trees across phase one to create a green corridor. Alongside high speed too."

Today, a new village hall was opened in Burton Green, which some see as positive compensation for the years of disruption.

Work on the green tunnel. Credit: ITV News Central

Cherly Wall, the chair of Burton Green Village Hall said: "It's some consolation I'd say. I mean, they (HS2) has disrupted the village.

"You know, we swear we're going to be feeling that for some years. And with road closures and footpaths closed, the landscape is completely changed.

"So it's definitely a disruption. But this is a positive outcome."

The government says it's still committed to completing HS2 in full.