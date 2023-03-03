More than £325,000 worth of cannabis has been seized from three houses in Coventry.

West Midlands Police officers visited two addresses one on Leopold Road, and another in Trentham Road on March 1.

They found more than 500 plants and a large amount of harvested and dried cannabis.

Inside all three addresses were established cannabis production rooms, with the majority of the rooms in each house containing large numbers of plants.

Credit: West Midlands Police

In one of the houses there were more than 100 plants, all of which were adult plants.

There were also drying rooms and rooms set up to grow saplings in.

Officers worked with Western Power Distribution to secure the properties and make sure the electricity was made safe in the houses.

At the first address, a man, in his 30s was arrested then handed over to immigration.

A man in his 20s was arrested at one of the properties and later charged with being concerned in the production of cannabis.

He is expected to appear at Coventry Magistrates Court today, March 3.

Finally, a 16-year-old boy was taken into custody before being safeguarded and released with no further action.

Coventry has had three large house fires already in 2023 as a result of cannabis factories.

Police are reminding landlords to carry out regular checks on their properties and ensure they report any suspicious activity.