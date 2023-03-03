Several people taken to hospital after six-car crash in Birmingham

A major Birmingham city route was blocked in both directions today after a massive six-car crash.

It happened on Coventry Road in Bordesley Green at around 10.45am.Officers said a number of people were taken to hospital with injuries not thought to be life-threatening.

Credit: BPM Media

A stretch of the busy route between Jenkins Street and Whitmore Road has been cornered off.Footage of the scene showed at least three cars badly damaged.

One car's rear side appeared wrecked.

Shattered glass from broken car windscreens was swept away at around noon.

Credit: BPM Media

A West Midlands Police Spokesperson said this afternoon: "We're at the scene of a six vehicle-collision at the junction of Coventry Road and Whitmore Road."The road has been closed off following the collision at around 10.45am. We understand a number of people have been taken to hospital, but are not believed to be in a life-threatening condition."A West Midlands Fire Service spokesperson said this morning: "Coventry Road in the Bordesley area of Birmingham is currently closed in both directions following a road traffic collision.Three of our crews are at the scene, together with colleagues from West Midlands Police and West Midlands Ambulance Service."