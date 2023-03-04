A drink-driver who was more than twice the legal limit killed a woman after hitting her with his father's car and dragging her body 900 metres down the road.

35-year-old Pierce Whelan from Nuneaton was driving his father’s red Peugeot 406 past Nuneaton Justice Centre along Vicarage Street towards Roanne Ringway on 19 June 2021.

At 11:21pm, Mr Whelan’s vehicle collided with two pedestrians as they walked across Roanne Ringway by the junction with Coton Road.

Mr Whelan, who was travelling alone, fled the scene in the vehicle which had sustained a smashed windscreen, requiring Mr Whelan to drive looking out of the driver’s door window.

One of the pedestrians struck by Mr Whelan’s vehicle was a 26-year-old man from Nuneaton.

He was thrown over the vehicle and sustained life changing injuries.

The second pedestrian, 37-year-old Nawelle Ormerod from Leicestershire, was dragged underneath Mr Whelan’s vehicle for approximately 1km and was found severely injured in Marlborough Road.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers discovered Mr Whelan’s abandoned and damaged car on Clement Street a few minutes later.

After abandoning the vehicle, Mr Whelan visited his then girlfriend before walking to Nuneaton Police Station to hand himself in.

Whelan was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving, failing to stop following a collision and driving whilst unfit through drink / drugs and taken into custody.

Tests later confirmed the concentration of alcohol in Mr Whelan’s breath was 82 micrograms compared to the legal limit of 35 micrograms per 100 millilitres of breath. A saliva test also indicated the presence of cannabis.

Later the same day, he was further arrested on suspicion of drug driving and manslaughter.

Whelan was sentenced to 21 years for Manslaughter and 3 years for Causing Serious Injury by Dangerous Driving, to run concurrently, following the crash on 19 June 2021.

Mr Whelan was also disqualified from driving for life.

Having pleaded guilty to the two charges at an earlier hearing on 13 December 2022 the custodial prison sentence was reduced by a third to 14 years.

The court directed that a third charge of causing death by dangerous driving will lie on the file.

After the hearing Inspector Michael Huntley from Warwickshire Police, Serious Collision Investigation Unit said:

“The horrific consequences of Pierce Whelan’s actions on 19 June 2021 have been devastating for the family and everyone who knew Nawelle Ormerod.

"Nawelle leaves a husband and son, who keenly feel their loss and my thoughts remain with them.

"Lives changed forever on that day, including the life of the man who was also hit by Whelan’s car.

"He received surgery to insert a metal plate and nine screws into the complex fracture on his right arm. These injuries have proven life changing, both physically and mentally.

"Pierce Whelan chose to drink alcohol, putting him at double the drink drive limit and smoke cannabis before getting into his car to drive that night.

"Associates who had been with him prior to the collision had ordered a taxi and repeatedly advised him not to drive.

"However, Mr Whelan ignored this advice and sped off in his vehicle prior to the arrival of the taxi.

"The tragic result of Mr Whelan’s actions should serve as a stark reminder to all drivers of the lawful and moral responsibility incumbent on us all when driving.

"Mr Whelan behaved in a totally irresponsible manner in driving whilst unfit and then failing to stop and remain at the scene of the collision, which ultimately led to devastating consequences.

The Crown Prosecution Service said it was one of the worst hit-and-run cases it has ever seen.