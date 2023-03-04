A man visiting hospital with his pregnant wife was hit with three parking fines for using the wrong space.

Saheeb Inayat kept his receipts after paying for parking near University Hospital Coventry in Walsgrave, Coventry.But Mr Inayat had mistakenly used spaces reserved for The Meriden Hospital, a private hospital run by Circle Group Health group, which is adjacent to the NHS site.Mr Inayat said: "A few months ago whilst I was paying for parking a lady behind me told me to keep hold of the receipt as she constantly received fines from Car Parking Management, who is the company charged with managing the car parks, even though she pays for parking after each visit.

"No one wants to attend a hospital for no good reason, my wife was pregnant so I was happy to attend and be by her side, and no one wants to pay for extortionate parking, but when they do they should not be fined a £100 where payment has been made."

University Hospital Coventry said Mr Inayat parked in spaces designated for The Meriden Hospital, which was run by BMI Healthcare until January 2020.

The fines have now been waived as a 'gesture of goodwill'.

A spokesman for University Hospitals Coventry and Warwickshire NHS Trust said: “BMI Healthcare operates next to University Hospital and the motorist received a parking charge notice after parking in the car park reserved for its patients and visitors.

"There is clear and highly-visible signage throughout advising that the car park is for BMI Healthcare patients and visitors only and that they should enter their vehicle registration into a terminal at reception to receive free parking.

"Despite the motorist not parking in the correct area, we have cancelled the charge on this occasion as a gesture of goodwill."