Many in and around Leicester have been left puzzled after hearing a loud explosion or sonic boom overhead.

Some on social media have suggested the loud noise could be heard from as far away as Oxford.

Locals reported hearing the blast just after 12.15pm on Saturday 4 March.

Twitter user Dr Jon Suttong said: "Massive boom heard over a wide area of Leicestershire. Aircraft or meteor?"

One person living in North Leicester said the loud noise "rocked the house".

Footage capturing the moment of the "sonic boom" or "loud bang" in Leicester

Aarondeep Mann, 22, heard the bang in Houghton-on-the-Hill, Leicestershire, and said his first thought was it may have been a gas explosion.

“It was the most random, loud thing we’ve ever heard as we were clearing the boot of the car out,” Mr Mann, a practice manager, said.

“First thoughts were that it could be a gas pipe explosion.

“All the neighbours came out as the houses were practically shaking.”

The explosion was also felt in North Oxfordshire, where a person described it as a "massive bang", as well as in Northampton.

A person living near RAF Croughton in Northamptonshire also reported hearing the loud bang.

According to Aviation Highlights, "RAF Typhoons scrambled to intercept this Dash 8 aircraft which experienced radio failure and was heading to London."

The tweet added: "The fighters were reportedly supersonic on their way south from RAF Coningsby. #sonicboom#QRA#fighterjet".

Tweeting about the incident, Leicestershire Police said: "We have received numerous calls in relation to a large explosion sound heard from various parts of the city and county.

"We like to reassure you that there is no concern however thank you for your immediate response to us."

A sonic boom is caused when planes fly faster than the speed of sound, which at ground level is around 761mph.

When travelling at this speed, also known as Mach 1, the aircraft displaces the air and creates pressure waves that become compressed and then released in a shock wave.

As long as the aircraft is flying at Mach 1 it will generate continuous sound waves, known as a boom carpet.

An aircraft flying at 20,000 feet would create a sonic boom cone 20 miles wide.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know…