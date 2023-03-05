Investigation after gunshots fired at car in two areas of Birmingham

It happened on Station Road in Stechford shortly after midnight this morning (March 5th).
Police are investigating an incident where shots were fired at a vehicle in Birmingham.

It happened on Station Road in Stechford shortly after midnight this morning (March 5th).

A number of men got out of a car and fired shots at a second car.

It's believed further shots were also fired on Caldwell Road near to the area.

West Midlands Police officers say they're investigating both locations and that they don't believe anyone was injured.

Officers are also looking at CCTV and are urging anyone who near the area to contact them.

The roads have now reopened.

