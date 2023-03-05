Two men have been assaulted after a collision between two cars in the Sunnyhill area of Derby.

Police ware called to Dryden Street at 5.25am today (March 5th) to reports of a collision between a grey BWM 120D and a grey Renault Clio.

Two men from the Renault were assaulted by a group of five or six men from the BMW.

They then ran off in the direction of the Premier store in Blackmore Street.

The two men have been taken to hospital where they are being treated for serious injuries.

Derbyshire Police say residents will see an increased police presence in the area as officers continue their enquiries into the incident.

Officers are keen to speak to anyone who witnessed the incident, who lives in the area and has CCTV or dashcam footage to help with their inquiries.