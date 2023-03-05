Play Brightcove video

Maintenance and repair work will be carried out on the A38 in Staffordshire between Fradley and Barton from today.

Work by National Highways will include resurfacing, vegetation clearance, renewal of safety barriers, drainage systems, street lighting and road markings.

The southbound carriageway will be closed overnight between 8pm and 6am, Monday to Friday, between Branston junction and Hilliard’s Cross junction.

There will also be overnight northbound lane 2 closures in place.

There will be a reduced speed limit of 40mph as well as speed enforcement in place.

Diversions will be in place.