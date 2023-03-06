A boy, 11, remains in a "serious condition" in hospital after an e-scooter he was riding on with a friend was hit by a car.

The incident happened outside Tesco in Beaumont Leys, Leicester, around 3.30pm on Sunday.

Both children - aged 11 and 12 - were taken to hospital.

One boy, 11, remains in a serious condition at Queen's Medical Centre in Nottingham.

The 12-year-old boy has now been released following treatment at Leicester Royal Infirmary.

The driver of the car was not injured.

Today Leicestershire Police issued an appeal for any witnesses to the collision, which happened on Rutherford Road.

The force said in a statement this morning:

"Officers are appealing for witnesses after two children on an e-scooter were involved in a collision in Beaumont Leys yesterday (Sunday 5 March). The collision occurred on Rutherford Road around 3.30pm, two boys aged, 11 and 12, were both riding on an e-scooter across the road when they were involved in a collision with a silver Honda Insight car.

"The 11-year-old child was taken to the Queen’s Medical Centre in Nottingham where he remains in a serious condition. The second child was taken to the Leicester Royal infirmary with injuries not believed to be life threatening or life changing. He has since been discharged from hospital.

"The driver of the car wasn’t injured. Anyone who witnessed the collision or saw either vehicle beforehand is urged to get in touch."