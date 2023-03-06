A huge fire has ripped through a building in Coventry.

More than 70 firefighters were called to the incident in an office and warehouse building, in Olivier Way in the Cross Point business park, near the #M6 and #M69 motorways in the Walsgrave area.

The incident took place yesterday evening.

People living or working nearby were being asked to keep doors and windows closed as a precaution - but they have since been told they no longer need to.

In an update on the West Midlands Fire Service website, it reads: "At 5.43pm on Sunday (5 March), Staffordshire and West Midlands Fire Control (SWMFC) started to receive multiple 999 calls reporting a significant fire in the Walsgrave area of Coventry.

"The first of our crews arrived in Olivier Way five minutes after being mobilised.

"They were met with a severe fire in a two-storey office and warehouse building.

"Imagery sent to SWMFC by members of the public meant they were quickly able to match our response to the size and nature of the fire.

"As of 7.55pm, several fire engines and other vehicles including a hydraulic aerial platform, crewed by more than 70 firefighters, were at the scene.

"The road was closed for safety during our firefighting operations.

"People living or working nearby were being asked to keep doors and windows closed as a precaution."

Firefighters said they were working with West Midlands Police to ensure that people leaving a nearby cinema by car can do safely when they needed to.

They also said the cinema had not been evacuated.

In a futher update, fire crews said they were planning to scale down their resources at the scene by midnight, to five fire engines and around 25 firefighters.

The update on the website reads: "These crews are expected to remain throughout the night, damping down remaining hotspots.

"People nearby no longer need to keep doors and windows closed.

"We are working with local companies, including a supermarket, to facilitate access to their premises and enable them to keep operating."